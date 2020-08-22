The seventh match of Caribbean Premier League 2020 will see a battle between St Kitts and Nevis Patriots and St Lucia Zouks. The encounter will take place at the Brian Lara Stadium in Trinidad on Saturday (August 22). Both sides didn’t get off to a great start in the tournament and will aim to register an emphatic victory in the forthcoming clash. The Zouks have won just one of the two encounters they have played while Rayad Emrit-led Patriots have lost both their matches so far. Meanwhile, Dream11 fans can scroll down to get the best tips to choose batsmen, bowlers, wicket-keepers and all-rounders for SKN vs SLZ match. Caribbean Premier League 2020 Schedule, Free PDF Download Online.

All-rounders Mohammad Nabi and Roston Chase did well for Patriots in the previous two outings but the successive failure of their top order has been a huge headache for them. Rahkeem Cornwall and Andre Fletcher must eye to get their side off to a good start in order to get the favourable result. On the other hand, the Patriots need to revamp their strategies to open their account in the team standings. Veterans like Chris Lynn and Evin Lewis have to fire at the top while Sheldon Cottrell and skipper Rayad Emrit will handle the mantle in the bowling department. Now, let’s look at the best Dream11 team for the match. CPL 2020 Team Squads: Complete Players List of All Franchises of Caribbean Premier League T20 Season 8.

St Kitts and Nevis Patriots vs St Lucia Zouks, CPL 2020, Dream11 Team Prediction: Wicketkeepers – Denesh Ramdin (SKN) and Joshua Da Silva (SKN) must be the two wicket-keepers in your Dream11 team.

St Kitts and Nevis Patriots vs St Lucia Zouks, CPL 2020, Dream11 Team Prediction: Batsmen – Evin Lewis (SKN), Chris Lynn (SKN) and Najibullah Zadran (SLZ) can be picked as your batsmen.

St Kitts and Nevis Patriots vs St Lucia Zouks, CPL 2020, Dream11 Team Prediction: All-Rounders – Roston Chase (SLZ), Mohammad Nabi (SLZ) and Rahkeem Cornwall (SLZ) should be the three all-rounders in your team.

St Kitts and Nevis Patriots vs St Lucia Zouks, CPL 2020, Dream11 Team Prediction: Bowlers – Rayad Emrit (SKN), Sheldon Cottrell (SKN) and Ish Sodhi (SKN) will fill the final three slots in your team.

St Kitts and Nevis Patriots vs St Lucia Zouks, CPL 2020, Dream11 Team Prediction: Denesh Ramdin (SKN), Joshua Da Silva (SKN), Evin Lewis (SKN), Chris Lynn (SKN), Najibullah Zadran (SLZ), Roston Chase (SLZ), Mohammad Nabi (SLZ), Rahkeem Cornwall (SLZ), Rayad Emrit (SKN), Sheldon Cottrell (SKN), Ish Sodhi (SKN).

Mohammad Nabi (SLZ) can be picked as the captain of your Dream11 team while Roston Chase (SLZ) should be chosen as vice-captain.

