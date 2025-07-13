The Bangladesh national cricket team secured a dominating 83-run win over the Sri Lanka national cricket team in the second T20I of the three-match series in Dambulla on July 13. With this victory, Bangladesh has levelled the exciting T20I series 1-1. You can check the Sri Lanka national cricket team vs Bangladesh national cricket team second T20I here. Batting first, Bangladesh posted 177-7 in 20 overs. Captain Litton Das played a superb knock of 76 runs with the help of six boundaries. Towards the end, Shamim Hossain chipped in with 48, which helped the visitors to post a challenging target. In response, Sri Lanka were bundled out for 94 runs after Rishad Hossain took a three-wicket haul. Shoriful Islam and Mohammad Saifuddin picked up two wickets apiece. SL vs BAN 2025: Sri Lanka Leg-Spinner Wanindu Hasaranga Ruled Out of T20I Series Against Bangladesh Due to Hamstring Injury.

A Fantastic Win for Bangladesh!

Skipper Litton Das puts in a shift with the bat as Bangladesh draw level in the T20I series against Sri Lanka 👏#SLvBAN 📝: https://t.co/PqHwjw3e9I pic.twitter.com/vy4t0aOp6m — ICC (@ICC) July 13, 2025

