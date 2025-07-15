Despite being the one who ensured England's victory with a broken finger on his left hand, Shoaib Bashir has been ruled out of the remainder of the India vs England Test series. For the India vs England fourth Test match at Manchester, England have announced their squad and Liam Dawson has been added as Bashir's replacement for the Test. Dawson has been a consistent performer for Hampshire over several years and was named PCA Player of the Year in 2023 and 2024, respectively. Gus Atkinson retains in place in the squad alongside Jacob Bethell, Josh Tongue. Sam Cook has been released to play County Championship. India’s Likely Playing XI for 4th Test vs England: Arshdeep Singh To Make Debut? Check Changes India Could Make To Their Playing 11 in Manchester.

England Squad For IND vs ENG 4th Test 2025 Announced

Welcome, Daws! 👋 Spinner Liam Dawson joins our squad for the Fourth Test match against India 🏏 Full story 👇 — England Cricket (@englandcricket) July 15, 2025

