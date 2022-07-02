The second ODI of the ongoing three-match series between Sri Lanka Women (SL-W) and India Women (IND-W) will be played on 4 July 2022 (Monday) at Pallekele International Cricket Stadium. The match will begin at 10:00 AM IST. Meanwhile, fans searching for Dream11 Team Prediction for Sri Lanka Women vs India Women's second ODI face-off can scroll down below for all the tips and suggestions on compiling the fantasy playing XI. IND W vs SL W 1st ODI: Bowlers Shine As India Restrict Sri Lanka to 171/10.

India women won the series opener after chasing down the paltry target of 172 runs against Sri-Lanka Women (SL-W) on Friday. Hosts were wrapped on 171 for all out in 48.2 overs by IND-W owing to some exceptional bowling by Deepti Sharma 3/25 and Renuka Singh 3/29. Pooja Vastrakar also took a major wicket of Harshitha Madavi in the middle and that of Inoka Ranaweera down the order to put an end to the Sri Lankan inning. IND-W, while chasing, closed the game in 38 overs with 4 wickets remaining. Captain Harmanpreet Kaur played from the front and contributed the most number of runs (44), while all-rounder Deepti Sharma after doing a commendable job with the ball, smashed an unbeaten 22 runs to guide the team to victory.

SL-W vs IND-W, Dream11 Team Prediction: Wicket-keepers - Yastika Bhatia (IND), Anushka Sanjeewani (SL-W) can be taken as our wicket-keeper.

SL-W vs IND-W, Dream11 Team Prediction: Batters - Smriti Mandhana (IND-W), Shafali Verma (IND-W), Nilakshi de Silva (SL-W) are our batters of the Dream11 Fantasy team.

SL-W vs IND-W, Dream11 Team Prediction: All-Rounders – Harmanpreet Kaur (IND-W), Deepti Sharma (IND-W), Chamari Athapaththu (SL-W) could be our all-rounders.

SL-W vs IND-W, Dream11 Team Prediction: Bowlers – Renuka Singh (IND-W), Oshadi Ranasinghe (IND-W), Inoka Ranaweera (SL-W) could form the bowling attack.

SL-W vs IND-W, Dream11 Team Prediction: Yastika Bhatia (IND), Anushka Sanjeewani (SL-W), Smriti Mandhana (IND-W), Shafali Verma (IND-W), Nilakshi de Silva (SL-W), Harmanpreet Kaur (IND-W), Deepti Sharma (IND-W), Chamari Athapaththu (SL-W), Renuka Singh (IND-W), Oshadi Ranasinghe (IND-W), Inoka Ranaweera (SL-W).

Deepti Sharma (IND-W) could be named as the captain of your SL-W vs IND-W Dream11 Fantasy Team, while as Harmanpreet Kaur (IND-W) could be selected as the Vice-captain.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 02, 2022 09:58 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).