Ace India women national cricket team cricketer, Smriti Mandhana, is all set to tie the knot with Bollywood music composer Palash Muchhal, which is expected to take place in November as per reports. The Smriti Mandhana-Palash Muchhal wedding celebrations are likely to start from November 20 and will be held in Sangli, which is the Indian cricketer's hometown. Smriti Mandhana Completes 100 Fours in ICC Women's World Cups, Achieves Feat During IND-W vs AUS-W ICC Women's World Cup 2025 Semi-Final.

As per The Times of India, sources have indicated to the publication that the wedding celebrations will kick off in the second half of November, with the marriage ceremony taking place in Madhana's hometown in Maharashtra. 'Sources reveal that the wedding celebrations will kick off on November 20. The wedding will take place in Sangli, Maharashtra, which happens to be Smriti's hometown,' TOI reported.

Mandhana and Muchhal made their relationship public last year via a social media post on Instagram shared by the musician on their fifth anniversary together, with reports stating the couple began their affair back in 2019. The wedding festivities will likely be a private affair, with friends and family attending the functions, which include people from the cricket and music fraternity. Palak Muchhal Calls Smriti Mandhana Her ‘Best Friend’ Ahead of Brother Palash Muchhal’s Wedding With Cricketer; Singer Opens Up on Their Special Bond and Upcoming Celebration (Watch Video).

Wedding aside, Mandhana's main focus will be on playing for India in the upcoming ICC Women's World Cup 2025 Final against South Africa on November 2 in Navi Mumbai. Madhana is the second-highest run-getter with 389 runs this edition.

