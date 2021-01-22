Former India women’s cricketer Snehal Pradhan has pointed out lack of international or domestic fixtures for female cricketers following the coronavirus pandemic. Snehal also acknowledged that women’s cricketers are taking part in the invitational tournaments at club level which has provided them with a valuable match practice. The cricketer turned commentator took to Twitter and shared her thoughts. She also shared a live streaming link of one of the invitational tournaments being played in Pune. ICC Women’s ODI Team of the Decade: Mithali Raj, Jhulan Goswami Included in Meg Lanning Led XI (See Post).

“With the BCCI yet to schedule ANY domestic/intl cricket for women, a number of invitation tournaments are springing up and providing valuable match practice. The latest, HP Women's Premier League, starts today in Pune, with live streaming,” Snehal wrote.

Here’s Snehal Pradhan’s Tweet

With the BCCI yet to schedule ANY domestic/intl cricket for women, a number of invitation tournaments are springing up and providing valuable match practice. The latest, HP Women's Premier League, starts today in Pune, with live streaming. https://t.co/dfufC194m1 — Snehal Pradhan (@SnehalPradhan) January 22, 2021

Indian women’s cricket team has been out of action since the T20 World Cup 2020 in Australia last year in March. The women cricketers, however, took part in the Women’s T20 Challenge 2020 in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). The tournament, however, featured just four matches including the final and was played alongside Indian Premier League 2020 playoffs. Interestingly, as per reports, BCCI has given nod to begin women's cricket season from March.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 22, 2021 03:37 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).