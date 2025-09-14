Sony LIV Subscription: The much-awaited India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 match is here and both teams would be looking to be at their absolute best in order to gain continental supremacy. India and Pakistan don't face each other in bilateral cricket and hence, these contests in Asian and ICC competitions are something that fans do not want to miss. Fans, hence, will be looking for IND vs PAK live streaming online options. In this article, we shall take a look at the Sony Liv plans to watch the India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 match live streaming online. India vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2025 Free Live Streaming Online: How To Watch IND vs PAK T20I Cricket Match Live Telecast on TV in India?

The India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 match will be played at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai, UAE and it will start at 8:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Both India and Pakistan have had winning starts to their respective Asia Cup 2025 campaigns, beating the UAE (United Arab Emirates) and Oman, respectively, in their opening matches. India vs Pakistan Prediction: Google Win Probability Picks Winner of IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 Match.

Sony Liv Subscription Plans for Watching India vs Pakistan Live Streaming Online

Sony Liv Subscription plans (Photo credit: Sony Liv)

A look at the above picture shows the different plans available for fans to watch India vs Pakistan live streaming online on Sony Liv. There are three types of Sony Liv subscription plans, which fans can purchase. The mobile-only yearly plan costs Rs 699 and as the name suggests, the users subscribing to this plan can only log in using one device. The LIV premium plan, once again a yearly plan, costs Rs 1499 and users can have five logged-in devices, including two at the same time, with this subscription. There is another LIV Premium plan, which is a monthly one and it costs Rs 399. With the LIV premium plan on Sony Liv, fans can watch IND vs PAK live streaming online on five devices and enjoy the match in 4K HD quality. However, fans also have a different online viewing option in the form of FanCode, where users can purchase a match pass worth Rs 49 and watch India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 live streaming online.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 14, 2025 07:47 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).