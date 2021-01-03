Sourav Ganguly suffered from a mild heart attack on Saturday when he was at home working on the treadmill. The BCCI President was rushed to the hospital after he complained of slight discomfort in his chest. He underwent angioplasty and now as per the latest report, that the hospital even conducted a COVID-19. Fortunately, the former Indian captain has been tested negative with COVID-19 and is currently afebrile. Which means that Ganguly has been responding well to the treatment given to him and is stable. In fact that doctors even said that he had his dinner last night. Get Well Soon DADA! Sudarsan Pattnaik Wishes Sourav Ganguly A Speedy Recovery With his Latest Sand Art.

Ever since the news of Ganguly's heart attack has been broken, fans and celebrities have posted tweets wishing him a speedy recovery. Went Bengal Chief Minister Mamta Banerjee who had gone to the hospital to see him informed that Ganguly is doing much better and is stable, She was quite shocked that a sportsman at the age of 48 has suffered from a heartattack.

Even Home Minister Amit Shah is in touch with Ganguly's family. Ganguly was brought to the emergency ward on Saturday at 1.00 pm.

