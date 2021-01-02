Famous sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik has come up with latest art work as he prays for speedy recovery of former India captain and Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) President Sourav Ganguly, who is undergoing treatment at a Kolkata hospital. Pattnaik created a 22ft-long cricket bat along with a ball and portrait of Ganguly at Puri beach in Odisha. The sand art also featured a message, which read, “Get well soon DADA.”Amit Shah Calls Up Dona Ganguly to Know About Sourav Ganguly's Health.

Earlier in the day, Ganguly was rushed to the Woodlands hospital in Kolkata after suffering a heart attack while working out in the gym at his residence. The BCCI president subsequently underwent angioplasty and as per latest reports he is now stable. Sourav Ganguly Hospitalized in Kolkata After Cardiac Problem; Virat Kohli, Virender Sehwag Lead Cricket Fraternity in Wishing BCCI President ‘Speedy Recovery’.

Here’s the Sand Art

Get well soon DADA !! We pray for your speedy recovery .My SandArt at Puri beach in Odisha .@BCCI pic.twitter.com/iDBmJFgBWJ — Sudarsan Pattnaik (@sudarsansand) January 2, 2021

"Sourav Ganguly has undergone angioplasty. He is stable now. He will be monitored for 24 hours. He is completely conscious. There are two blockages in his heart for which he will be treated. As of now he is stable, we will have a meeting on Monday and then we will decide what needs to be done further, priority is to let him settle down after heart attack. He is risk-free and he is talking as well," Dr. Aftab Khan told reporters.

