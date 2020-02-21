South Africa vs Australia 1st T20I 2020 Live Streaming on SonyLiv: How to Watch Free Live Telecast of SA vs AUS on TV & Online in India

South African skipper Quinton de Kock. (Photo Credits: IANS)

After hosting England, South Africa will now welcome Australia for three-match T20I and as many One-Day Internationals (ODIs). The two teams will first lock horns in the game’s shortest format which kicks-off with the first match at Johannesburg. Meanwhile, if you are looking for South Africa vs Australia 1st T20I live streaming then scroll down for the necessary information. SA vs AUS 1st T20I will be a night encounter. South Africa vs Australia Live Cricket Score 1st T20I 2020.

With T20 World Cup slated later this year, teams will be looking to make good use of the T20 matches scheduled before the mega event. South Africa recently faced England in the T20I series, which they lost 1-2 and now will have an opportunity to set things in order against Australia.

When to Watch of South Africa vs Australia 1st T20I 2020 Know Schedule, Date, Time & Venue Details

The first T20I match between South Africa and Australia is scheduled on February 21, 2020 (Friday). The match will be played at The Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg and is scheduled to start at 09:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time) and 6:00 PM local time.

How to Watch South Africa vs Australia 1st T20I 2020: TV Channel and Broadcast Details

Sony Pictures Sports Network is the official broadcaster for Australia’s tour of South Africa 2020. Thus, fans can tune into Sony SIX and Sony SIX HD to watch the live telecast of SA vs AUS 1st T20I match. South Africa vs Australia Dream11 Team Prediction: Tips to Pick Best Playing XI With All-Rounders, Batsmen, Bowlers & Wicket-Keepers for SA vs AUS 1st T20I 2020.

How to Watch Live Streaming of South Africa vs Australia 1st T20I 2020, online

South Africa vs Australia 3rd T20I match live streaming will be available on SonyLiv in India which is the official online media streaming platform of Sony Network. Viewers can follow LatestLY for the live score updates and ball-by-ball commentary details of 1st T20I for SA vs AUS.

Hope the weather stays good as South Africa and Australia look set for a cracker of a cricket game. Faf du Plessis returns to the South African team after stepping down as the captain in all formats.