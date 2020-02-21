South Africa vs Australia Dream11 Team Prediction: Tips to Pick Best Playing XI With All-Rounders, Batsmen, Bowlers & Wicket-Keepers for SA vs AUS 1st T20I 2020

South Africa National Cricket Team (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

South Africa will be taking on Australia in first of the three-match T20I series. The game will be played on February 21 (Friday) at the Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg. With the ICC T20 World Cup 2020 approaching, both the sides have a great chance to test their bench strength and they also put their best step forward to win the series. Also, both the sides have some players who can turn the game on its head and thus, one can expect a lot of action from the series. Meanwhile, fans of fantasy game dream11 can scroll down to get the best tips to choose batsmen, bowlers, wicker-keepers and all-rounder for SA vs AUS match. South Africa Vs Australia, Cricket Score 1st T20I Match.

The Quinton de Kock-led side played some great quality of cricket in their recent T20I series against England. However, they were unfortunate to face a 2-1 loss. On the other hand, Aaron Finch and Men have been on a roll in the T20I series and will aim to extend their sensational run in the longest format of the game. The likes of David Warner and Pat Cummins will play a crucial role in their side’s victory. Now, let’s look at the dream11 team.

South Africa vs Australia – Dream11 Team Prediction – Wicket-Keepers: Skipper Quinton de Kock of South Africa was in good form in the T20I series against England and hence should be picked as the wicket-keeper of your dream11 team.

South Africa vs Australia– Dream11 Team Prediction – Batsmen: The four batsmen for your Dream11 team should be Faf du Plessis (SA), David Miller (SA) Steve Smith (AUS) and David Warner (AUS).

South Africa vs Australia– Dream11 Team Prediction: All-rounders: Talking about all-rounders, there are plenty of choices and one should go with Andile Phehlukwayo (SA) and Mitchell Marsh (AUS).

South Africa vs Australia– Dream11 Team Prediction: Bowlers: The remaining four slots of bowlers should be filled by Tabraiz Shamsi (SA), Lungi Ngidi (SA), Kagiso Rabada (SA) and Mitchell Starc (AUS).

South Africa vs Australia– Dream11 Team Prediction: Quinton de Kock (SA), Faf du Plessis (SA), David Miller (SA) Steve Smith (AUS), David Warner (AUS), Andile Phehlukwayo (SA) and Mitchell Marsh (AUS), Tabraiz Shamsi (SA), Lungi Ngidi (SA), Kagiso Rabada (SA), Mitchell Starc (AUS).

Choosing Quinton de Kock as the captain should be a no-brainer while David Warner can be elected as vice-captain.