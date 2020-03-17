South African Cricketers Leave Kolkata After the Series Against India gets Called off Due to Coronavirus

Quinton de Kock. (Photo Credits: IANS)

The South African team has left for their homes via Dubai after spending a day in Kolkata. The team flew to Kolkata from Dharamshala after playing the first ODI against India. The first ODI was called off without a ball being bowled. The South African team was in India to play three-game ODI series against the Men in Blue. But after the outbreak of coronavirus, the remaining matches were called off and the team was expected to go back home. Thus, the team was in Kolkata and will now go back via Dubai. Cricket South Africa Terminates All Forms of Cricket in the Country.

The entire contingent flew to Kolkata on Monday and was received by CAB president Avishek Dalmiya, Secretary Snehasish Ganguly and joint-secretary Debabrata Das. The team chose the safest city i.e. Kolkata as a place to stay for a day. The City of Joy is yet to record a single case of coronavirus.

“They have left for Dubai safely this morning. From there, they will leave for their respective destinations. They were very pleased with CAB’s arrangements and precautionary measures,” Dalmiya said. With the outspread of coronavirus, the BCCI office will remain shut for the next seven days and the employees will be working from home. All the major sporting events across the world have been stalled due to the massive outbreak of the coronavirus. Even the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League also has been postponed to April 15, 2020. The Mumbai Cricket Association will also remain shut.