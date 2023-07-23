Port Moresby [Papua New Guinea], July 23 : Tournament favourites Papua New Guinea had a good start on day one of the East Asia Pacific Regional Final of the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 Qualifiers, defeating Vanuatu while Japan also clinched a victory over Philippiness. The 19-year-old John Kariko started his T20I career on high, taking 3/6 in his four overs to send the crowd home happy at Amini Park on Saturday. He took wickets for Nalin Nipiko with a fuller delivery that beat the batter, before claiming the other opener Junior Kaltapau.

Kariko got his third wicket by dismissing Apolinaire Stephen (7)

CJ Amini was other spinner who stood out, sending back Andrew Mansale (3) and Vanuatu captain Patrick Matautaava (0) in successive overs to finish with 2/10 from his four-over quota. These two helped PNG restrict Vanuatu to 71/8 in 20 overs.

After early fall of Tony Ura (4), opener Kiplin Doriga (32* off 18 balls) joined with skipper Assad Vala (34* off 17) to wrap up a net run rate-boosting win for PNG.

Earlier on Saturday, Japan led by heroics of Kendel Kadowaki-Fleming clinched a 53-run win over the Philippines. Phillippines had a very tight powerplay with the ball, but Japan later gained momentum with help of Fleming (60 off 37 balls) and Lachlan Yamamoto-Lake (41 from 44). The pair was dropped once each in their partnership of 75 runs.

The late power-hitting by all-rounder Ibrahim Takahashi (31 in 13 balls), which included three sixes and a cameo by Reo Sakurano-Thomas (14 from 9) pushed Japan to 166 runs in their 20 overs. Sakurano-Thomas set the tone for Japan's target defence, getting wicket of Phillippines skipper Daniel Smith (12).

The Japan spin bowling was at its best, with left-arm orthodox spinner Piyush Kumbhare going for eight runs in his three overs during powerplay, while leg-spinner Sabaorish Ravichandran also gave away only 13 runs in his four overs.

Despite the best efforts of Jordan Alegre (33) and Josef Doctora (28), the required run rate proved to be too much for Philippines and they lost by 53 runs. Kumbhare (2/11) played a crucial role in Japan's win with two crucial wickets. On day 2, Japan will play Vanuatu in the morning match, with PNG taking on the Philippines in the afternoon game.