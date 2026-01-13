Navi Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 13: Gujarat Giants (GG) all-rounder Anushka Sharma has been ruled out for a short period of time after she sustained a minor injury while fielding against the Delhi Capitals in the ongoing Women's Premier League (WPL) 2026 season. Anushka Sharma Eats Only Eggless Cake! Gujarat Giants Share Sophie Devine's Priceless Reaction (Watch Video).

"Anushka is under the close supervision of the team's medical staff and is progressing well," a Giants statement said, as quoted by ESPNcricinfo. "She will be a big miss for the side, but her health and long-term well-being remain our priority."

The Gujarat all-rounder made her impressive WPL debut with 44 off 30 balls against UP Warriorz. She also stitched a superb 103-run stand with captain Ashleigh Gardner.

In the next match against Delhi Capitals, Sharma slammed a six and a four in her 10-ball stay, and stood out in the field with a superb leaping effort at the boundary to deny Jemimah Rodrigues a six. Notably, Sharma is an off-spinner and is yet to bowl in the ongoing WPL 2026 season.

