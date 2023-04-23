Sunrisers Hyderabad will be locking horns with Delhi Capitals in the next match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 on Monday, April 23. The game will begin at 7:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) and will take place at Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium, Hyderabad. SRH suffered a crushing defeat against Chennai Super Kings in their previous match. They are currently in the 9th place in the table with four points from six matches. Throughout the season, SRH have been inconsistent and are yet to play at their potential. Hyderabad's batting will depend on the trio of Harry Brook, Rahul Tripathi and Aiden Markram. Meanwhile, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Umran Malik and Mayank Markande will lead their bowling lineup. SRH vs DC IPL 2023 Preview: Likely Playing XIs, Key Battles, H2H and More About Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Delhi Capitals Indian Premier League Season 16 Match 34 in Hyderabad.

Delhi Capitals registered their first points of the season in their previous game against KKR. Despite this, they are at the bottom of the table and only a string of victories can bring them back into the playoff race. David Warner has been the best performer for DC in the batting department. However, he needs some support from the top order. Ishant Sharma made a brilliant comeback in the previous match and he along with Anrich Nortje will be the premium pacers for DC. Meanwhile, Axar Patel and Kuldeep Yadav will be in charge of the spin department. Read more to know how the weather might turn out in Hyderabad and the pitch of Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium can behave during the course of this match.

Hyderabad Weather Report

Expected Weather at Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium during SRH vs DC Clash (Source - Accuweather)

There is a three percent chance of rain at the time of the SRH vs DC match in Hyderabad. According to a report from Accuweather, the temperature will remain between 25-29 degree Celsius. On the other hand, the humidity will hover around 59-77 percent. ‘Trophy Is Mandatory for IPL Franchise To Report a FIR’ Mumbai Police Gives Hilarious Reply to Punjab Kings’ ‘Crime’ Tweet After Arshdeep Singh’s Last Over Heroics.

Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium Pitch Report

Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium usually offers slow wickets. If the dew doesn't come, it gets slower as the match progresses. Because of this, the role of the spinners are very big on this ground. Meanwhile, fast bowlers with their cutters can also come in handy.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 23, 2023 02:58 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).