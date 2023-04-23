Sunrisers Hyderabad will take on Delhi Capitals in the 34th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 on Monday, April 24. The game will take on Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad and has a starting time of 7:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). SRH are currently in the 9th position in IPL 2023 table with four points from six matches. Meanwhile, DC are in 10th place two points from six matches. Both teams will need a string of victories to stay in the hunt for the IPL 2023 playoffs. Today, in this article, let's take a look at the likely playing XIs, key battles, head-to-head and other details of this clash. ‘Trophy Is Mandatory for IPL Franchise To Report a FIR’ Mumbai Police Gives Hilarious Reply to Punjab Kings’ ‘Crime’ Tweet After Arshdeep Singh’s Last Over Heroics.

Sunrisers Hyderabad suffered a defeat against Chennai Super Kings in their previous match. SRH's batting unit failed against CSK's bowlers which resulted in Hyderabad posting a below-par total of 134. Although the spinners did well for Hyderabad, they were never in contention for defending the target. Hyderabad have a strong batting order with Harry Brook, Aiden Markram, Mayank Agarwal and Rahul Tripathi forming the core. However, with a lot of similar players in the team, the entry point of batters has been an issue for them. This is something SRH will have to solve before the DC match.

After losing five back-to-back matches, Delhi Capitals registered their first win of the season after defeating Kolkata Knight Riders in their last game. It was a strong performance from the bowlers that helped DC to restrict Kiolkata to a below-par total. Captain David Warner then once again played a very important innings and laid the foundation of the chase. Despite a fightback from KKR, Delhi clinched the victory. DC will now look to continue their momentum in the SRH match. Delhi's biggest issue so far has been their top order. Apart from Warner, no one has managed to deliver consistently. Meanwhile, the bowlers have also often given away good starts. The team from the capital city need to assess these problems.

SRH vs DC Head-to-Head Record in IPL

Sunrisers Hyderabad and Delhi Capitals have faced each other 21 times. Hyderabad have a slight advantage with 11 victories. Delhi meanwhile have defeated SRH 10 times.

SRH vs DC Match Number 34 TATA IPL 2023 Key Players

Harry Brook

Rahul Tripathi

Mayank Markande

David Warner

Axar Patel

Anrich Nortje

SRH vs DC Match Number 34 TATA IPL 2023 Mini Battles

Rahul Tripathi vs Anrich Nortje and David Warner vs Bhuvneshwar Kumar will be two key battles to watch out for in the Sunriers Hyderabad vs Delhi Capitals match.

SRH vs DC Match Number 34 TATA IPL 2023 Venue and Match Timing

Sunrisers Hyderabad will be facing Delhi Capitals in their next fixture in IPL 2023 on Monday, April 24. the match will begin at 7:30 pm IST at Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium, Hyderabad.

SRH vs DC Match Number 34 TATA IPL 2023 Live Telecast and Online Streaming

Star Sports Network possess the broadcasting rights of TATA IPL 2023 in India. Fans can tune into Star Sports Network channels to watch the live telecast of the SRH vs DC Match Number 34 on TV in India. JioCinema, the OTT platform of Viacom 18, have the online Streaming rights of the TATA IPL 2023 in India. Fans can turn to the JioCinema app or website to catch the free live streaming of the Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Delhi Capitals Match Number 34 in India. 'Breaking Stumps for Fun!' Twitterati React to Arshdeep Singh Shattering Middle-Stump Twice in Two Balls During Last Over of MI vs PBKS IPL 2023 Match.

SRH vs DC Match Number 34 TATA IPL 2023 Likely Playing XI:

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Harry Brook, Abhishek Sharma, Rahul Tripathi, Mayank Agarwal, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klassen, Washington Sundar, Marco Jansen, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mayank Markande, Umran Malik,

Delhi Capitals: David Warner, Prithvi Shaw, Phil Salt, Mitchell Marsh, Manish Pandey, Axar Patel, Aman Hakim Khan, Lalit Yadav, Kuldeep Yadav, Ainrich Nortje, Ishant Sharma.

