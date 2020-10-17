Sunrisers Hyderabad will take on Kolkata Knight Riders in match 35 of the Indian Premier League 2020. The clash will be played at the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi on October 18, 2020 (Sunday). Both teams have gone off the boil in recent weeks and will be hoping to bounce back with a win. Meanwhile, fans searching for SRH vs KKR IPL 2020 Dream11 Fantasy Team Tips can scroll down below. IPL 2020 Points Table Updated: Mumbai Indians Reclaims Their Position on Number One After Defeating KKR.

Sunrisers Hyderabad after just one win in their last four Indian Premier League games have dropped to the bottom half of the points table but have an opportunity to climb back up against Kolkata Knight Riders, who themselves are on a two-game losing streak. KKR have had a change in captaincy with Eoin Morgan replacing Dinesh Karthik.

SRH vs KKR, IPL 2020, Dream11 Team Prediction: Wicketkeeper – Jonny Bairstow (SRH) and Dinesh Karthik (KKR) must be your keepers for this game.

SRH vs KKR, IPL 2020, Dream11 Team Prediction: Batsmen – David Warner (SRH), Kane Williamson (SRH), Rahul Tripathi (KKR) and Shubman Gill (KKR) must be your batsmen.

SRH vs KKR, IPL 2020, Dream11 Team Prediction: All-Rounders – Vijay Shankar (SRH) and Andre Russell (KKR) must be your all-rounders for this game.

SRH vs KKR, IPL 2020, Dream11 Team Prediction: Bowlers – Khaleel Ahmed (SRH), Rashid Khan (SRH) and Varun Chakravarthy (KKR) must be your bowlers.

Jonny Bairstow (SRH) must be your captain for this game while Shubman Gill (KKR) can be named as the vice-captain.

