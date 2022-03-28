Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) will face off against Rajasthan Royals (RR) in match 5 of the Indian Premier League 2022 (IPL 2022) as the teams begin their campaign. The SRH vs RR, IPL 2022 clash will be played at the MCA Stadium in Pune on March 29, 2022 (Tuesday) as the teams aim for a winning start. Meanwhile, fans searching for SRH vs RR Dream11 Fantasy Team predictions can scroll down below for details. IPL 2022 Points Table Updated With NRR: Delhi Capitals on Top, Punjab Kings Second After Fine Chase.

Sunrisers Hyderabad had a poor outing last season and in response have made huge changes to their team for this edition. They have let go of several stars but have added quality players to the team who will be aiming to make an impact. Meanwhile, Rajasthan Royals again underperformed last season but after recruiting a number of game-changers will be aiming to reach the summit once again.

SRH vs RR, IPL 2022 Dream11 Team Prediction: Wicket-Keeper – Sanju Samson (RR) can be the keeper in your team.

SRH vs RR, IPL 2022 Dream11 Team Prediction: Batters – Kane Williamson (SRH), Shimron Hetmyer (RR), Devdutt Padikkal (RR), Nicholas Pooran (SRH) can be the batters.

SRH vs RR, IPL 2022 Dream11 Team Prediction: All-Rounders – Washington Sundar (SRH), Abhishek Sharma (SRH) could be picked as the all-rounders.

SRH vs RR, IPL 2022 Dream11 Team Prediction: Bowlers – Trent Boult (RR), Ravi Ashwin (RR), Bhuvneshwar Kumar (SRH), T Natarajan (SRH) can be the bowlers.

SRH vs RR, IPL 2022 Dream11 Team Prediction: Sanju Samson (RR), Kane Williamson (SRH), Shimron Hetmyer (RR), Devdutt Padikkal (RR), Nicholas Pooran (SRH), Washington Sundar (SRH), Abhishek Sharma (SRH), Trent Boult (RR), Ravi Ashwin (RR), Bhuvneshwar Kumar (SRH), T Natarajan (SRH).

Nicholas Pooran (SRH) can be named as the captain of your SRH vs RR Dream11 Fantasy Team while Sanju Samson (RR) can be picked as the vice-captain.

