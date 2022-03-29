After Gujarat Titans' Lockie Ferguson, Sunrisers Hyderabad's pacer Umran Malik clocked 150kmph in Indian Premier League 2022 (IPL 2022) as well. Umran, who was retained by SRH for IPL 2022, achieved the feat against Rajasthan Royals in Pune.

