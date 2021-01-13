The 3rd test between India and Australia in Sydney settled for a draw. Indian batsmen struggled in the 2nd inning against the Australian pacers as they were steaming with bodyline bowling giving mighty blows to the Indian batsmen, but heroic performances from Cheteshwar Pujara, Hanuma Vihari, and Ravichandran Ashwin on day 5 saved the day and the match for India. The 3rd test displayed a classic example of bodyline bowling where Patrick Cummins, Mitchell Starc, and Josh Hazlewood stole the show from the Indian bowling attack in terms of bodyline bowling. Hanuma Vihari Ruled Out of 4th Test Against Australia, Likely To Miss England Series Due to Hamstring Injury, Says Report.

When it all Started- Bodyline bowling History- 1932-33 Test series between England and Australia.

The England Cricket team introduced the aggressive bowling style in the 1932-33 test series to counter Australian devastating batting specifically Bradman. The idea behind the tactics was to bowl the ball close to or at the batsman, leaving the batsman with only three options- to move but risk exposing the wicket, to play the ball with the bat and face being caught by a ring of close fielders, or try to duck and risk painful blows.

In those days batsmen used to wear little protection by today's modern standards. With a packed leg-side field waiting for a catch paired with bodyline bowling, no batsmen in that time had an answer for that, not even Sir Donald Bradman. The tactics worked for England as they won the series by 4-1, also keeping the legendary Sir Donald Bradman quiet. Bradman's batting average was cut to a merely excellent 56 in that series. These were the days of the legendary Sir Donald Bradman who was at the peak of his career, averaging above 120 runs an innings.

Bodyline bowling became a way of bowling

After the 1932-33 series, controversies were there and rules were made to curb bodyline bowling but nothing made much difference. Different teams opted for the bodyline tactic and among them, Australia and West Indies were on top. The West Indian side of the 1980s was an excellent example of Bodyline bowling. Their four-pronged pace attack seemed to be able to rattle helmets at will, forcing batsmen into errors that they won't do in normal conditions. Due to aggressive bowling, better protection for batsmen has been improved over time. In modern cricket, the ability to bowl a perfect bouncer is a key feature of any World-class bowler. Though rules have been made of 2 bouncers in an over. It still remains a perfect weapon to terrify the batsman.

Bodyline bowling display in Ind vs Aus 2020-21 Test series

India has been on the receiving end in this test series, the Australian pace attack has constantly put Indian batsmen on backfoot with their bodyline bowling. The series is levelled with a win for both sides and a draw. The last test match of the series is to be played in The Gabba, Brisbane. Going into the 4th and the last test match, India will be short on their main squad as Australian bodyline bowling has been the main reason behind the injured players. Ravindra Jadeja is suffering from a thumb fracture after Starc bowled a bouncer close to his body. Hanuma Vihari, who batted for 161 balls for his 23, suffered a hamstring in the 3rd test. The duo is likely to miss the 4th test.

