Sir Donald George Bradman, regarded as the greatest batsman of all-time, was born on this day in 1908. The world celebrates his 112th birth anniversary on August 27, 2020 (Thursday). He was known as the ‘Don’ batting and tactical masterclass as the captain of the Australia national team. Sir Bradman retired with a Test batting average of 99.94, which the highest and best batting average if all in the five-day format. As the world celebrates his 112th birth anniversary of one of all-time cricket great, we bring you HD images and wallpapers of the great man to celebrate his career, life and legacy on his birth anniversary.

Celebrated as the ‘greatest ever Australian’, Bradman captioned the Australian team for a tour to England in 1948 at the end of the Second World War The team later went to be called as ‘The Invincibles’ for going unbeaten throughout a whole tour in England. They remain the only side to have accomplished that feat. Bradman was fearless in his approach and attacking with the bat. He created several records, most of which he still holds. Fans have already started searching for Don Bradman Wallpapers, Sir Donald Bradman images for mobile and desktop. Here you can find all Don Bradman images and HD wallpapers for mobile and laptops, Sir Donald Bradman screensavers and background images as well as Don Bradman Desktop HD images. All images and pics are available for download for free.

Bradman retired in 1948 after his final England tour. He represented Australia in 52 Test matches and scored 6996 runs with 29 hundreds and 13 fifties. He still holds several cricket records to his name, including highest Test batting ratings, highest batting average, most double centuries, highest score by a No 7 batsman and plenty more. He passed away on February 25, 2001, at the age of 92 as an Australian hero and a cricketing giant.

