One of the greatest batsmen to have ever stepped onto the cricket field, Sir Donald Bradman was born on this day in 1908. August 27, 2020, is the 112th birth anniversary of the Australian legend. The right-handed batsman was an indisputable ruler of the game back in the 1930s, and his record in Test cricket is nothing but jaw-dropping. Bradman played 52 Tests in his illustrious career, smashing 6996 runs at a staggering average of 99.94. Along with his batting prowess, the former Aussie captain was also known for his powerful quotes and sayings. Learn How to Bat by Donald Bradman! Rare Video of Cricket Legend Coaching Perfect Drives, Forward and Defensive Shots in his Batting Style.

In an era dominated by the bowler, Don was wholly ruthless and his career strike-rate of 71.4 is proof of that. Be it the swinging track of Lord’s or the bouncy pitch in Melbourne, the right-handed batsman rose to every challenge and played one blistering knock after another. The wizard also had a great chance to end his glorious Test career with an astonishing average of over 100. He needed just four runs to achieve the feat in his last innings. Unfortunately, however, he was dismissed for a duck and bid farewell to the game with an average of 99.94. A Look at Some Records Still Held by Sir Don Bradman.

Despite that, his numbers are still sensational and any batsmen would dream of such stellar record. He’s still the fastest to reach the landmark of 2000,3000,4000,5000 and 6000 Test runs while he’s the only batsman to smash 13 double centuries in Test cricket. Also, with 5028 runs, he’s still the highest run-scorer in Ashes history. Meanwhile, as the world celebrates Bradman’s 112th birth anniversary, let’s look at some of his powerful quotes and sayings. Steve Smith vs Don Bradman Records: Ashes Run-Spree Sparks Comparisons Between Australia’s Two Batting Greats.

Sir Don Bradman Quotes:

"If It’s Difficult, I’ll Do It Now. If It’s Impossible, I’ll Do It Presently"

"Every Ball Went Exactly Where I Wanted It To Go Until The Ball That Got Me Out."

"A Good Captain Must Be A Fighter; Confident But Not Arrogant, Firm But Not Obstinate; Able To Take Criticism Without Letting It Unduly Disturb Him”

“When You Play Test Cricket, You Don't Give The Englishmen An Inch. Play It Tough, All The Way. Grind Them Into The Dust”

"I Didn't Know It At The Time And I Don't Think The Englishmen Knew It Either. I Think If They Had Known It They May Have Been Generous Enough To Let Me Get Four"

"I Set Great Store In Certain Qualities Which I Believe To Be Essential In Addition To Skill. They Are That The Person Conducts His Or Her Life With Dignity, With Integrity, Courage, And Perhaps Most Of All, With Modesty"

"Reading Poetry And Watching Cricket Were The Sum Of My World, And The Two Are Not So Far Apart As Many Aesthetes Might Believe"

"The Game Of Cricket Existed Long Before I Was Born. It Will Be Played Centuries After My Demise. During My Career, I Was Privileged To Give The Public My Interpretation Of Its Character In The Same Way That A Pianist Might Interpret The Works Of Beethoven"

“May Cricket Continue To Flourish And Spread Its Wings. The World Can Only Be Richer For It”

On February 2001, the legend took his last breath at the age of 92 and a glorious era came to an end. The batsman inspired a lot of generation to pick up a cricket bat, and even today many batsmen idolise him and want to replicate his brilliance in the cricket field. The wizard is not with us today, but his name is still written in golden letters in the history of cricket.

