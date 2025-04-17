As the Indian Premier League (IPL) is ongoing, the cricket fans of India are enjoying some exciting and blockbuster cricketing action. In India cricket is a very popular sport and fans are crazy about the game and their favourite teams and players. With the cricket season going on fans are invested in cricket, learning about the game, chatting in every corner of the nation, making fantasy teams, gathering information about their faovurite team. IPL is a festival and amid its high entertainment value, it also keep learnings for the fans. The match situations pose new questions about the law and nuances about the game, and they quickly turn to google gathering information about it. Fans can now also take part in several games related to cricket and also use their knowledge to win them. Amid this, the googlies on google has arrived to test the cricketing knowledge of the fans. It has come up with the question 'Who scored a century in just 3 overs?' for the fans and google users. Fans who are eager to unlock the googlies on google question, will get the entire information here. How Many Creases Are There in Cricket? Find the Correct Answer To Unlock Today's Google Search Googly.

What is Googlies on Google?

Googlies on Google or google search googly is a latest campaign for Google Search, which is designed to play with power of curiosity and change how people experience online searches. Inspired by the thrill of discovery, it invites users to dive into intriguing questions that spark their desire to learn more and uncover surprising insights with the help of interactions. Over six weeks, users encounter 50 Googlies which are quirky questions that seem to have obvious answers but hold surprising truths when searched for.

The magic of Googlies lies in the familiar feeling of curiosity. The campaign takes this natural instinct and 'gamifies' the search experience, making it not just informative but playful and interactive. These Googlies will pop up everywhere, in the social media feed of users, on TV screens, outdoor hoardings, newspapers, grocery aisles, and even on product packaging, turning everyday moments into delightful opportunities for discovery. With each question, Google transforms the mundane into moments of joy and learning, keeping users engaged through curiosity.

Who Scored A Century in Just Three Overs? Know the Answer for the Googlies of Google Question

One of the biggest legends of the game of cricket and arguably the greatest batter in the history of the game, Sir Donald Bradman scored a century in just three overs in 1931. In those times, an over consisted of 8 deliveries. In a domestic match for Blackheath XI Don Bradman scored 100 runs in just 22 balls, hitting 100 off three consecutive eight-ball overs. He achieved this feat against the Lithgow Pottery side, as part of the opening of a new malthoid pitch at the Blackheath Club. Bradman's innings included 14 sixes and 29 fours, a remarkable feat that included more sixes than he hit in his entire first-class career. How Many Balls Were Originally There in One Test Over? Find the Correct Answer To Unlock Today's Google Search Googly.

So if we search for the answer of the googlies of google question of today, the answer will be that it was Australian legend Sir Donald Bradman who scored a century in just three overs during a domestic match in 1931, The overs were off 8-balls each and it was not an international match.

