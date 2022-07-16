Sri Lanka and Pakistan will face off against each other in the first game of the two-match Test series. The SL vs PAK 1st Test 2022 will be played at the Galle International Stadium in Galle from July 16, 2022 (Saturday) onwards as both the teams aim for a positive start. Meanwhile, fans searching for Sri Lanka vs Pakistan, 1st Test live streaming details can scroll down below. Babar Azam Reveals His Tweet for Virat Kohli Was To Give Indian Batter ‘Just Some Support’.

Sri Lanka are heading into this game on the back of a brilliant series against Australia as they won the ODIs while drawing in the longest format. Meanwhile, Pakistan whitewashed West Indies in the 50-over format before which they had also drawn with Australia in Tests.

Sri Lanka vs Pakistan, 1st Test 2022 Schedule and Match Timings

Sri Lanka vs Pakistan, 1st Test match will be played from July 16, 2022 (Saturday) onwards. The game will take place at the Galle International Cricket Stadium in Galle and it is scheduled to begin at 10:00 AM IST (Indian Standard Time) and local time.

Which TV Channel Will Telecast Sri Lanka vs Pakistan, 1st Test 2022 in India?

In India, Sony Pictures Sports Network will provide the live telecast of the Pakistan tour of Sri Lanka. So, SL vs PAK 1st Test will be telecasted live on Sony TEN SD/HD channels. In Pakistan, the Sri Lanka vs Pakistan will be televised on PTV Sports.

Sri Lanka vs Pakistan, 1st Test Live Streaming Online

In India, fans can catch the Sri Lanka vs Pakistan, 1st Test 2022 match on online platforms as well. Sony’s OTT SonyLIV will provide the live streaming online of SL vs PAK.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 16, 2022 09:23 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).