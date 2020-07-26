England fast-bowler Stuart Broad once again showed his worth with the ball as he scalped a five-wicket haul during day three of the ongoing third and final Test between England and West Indies at the Old Trafford Cricket Ground in Manchester. Broad on day two had picked two wickets and on day three he added four more to finish with 6/31 as he nears 500 wickets in Tests. Meanwhile, West Indies were bowled out for 197 in their first innings. Following his 6/31, Broad now has 18 five-wicket hauls in Tests. England vs West Indies Live Score Updates of 3rd Test 2020 Day 3.

This is Broad’s third five-wicket haul against West Indies and first against the same side since 2012. At Old Trafford, Broad now has two five-wicket hauls against his name. The pacer accounted for all four West Indies wickets to fell on day three. Ben Stokes Clarifies ‘Hilarious’ Speculations Over Mysterious Brown Stain on Backside of His Pants, England All-Rounder Says He Hadn’t P**ped (Watch Video).

Broad on day three morning first picked West Indies captain Jason Holder. He then accounted for Rahkeem Cornwall and Kemar Roach in one over to reach the five-wicket haul milestone. Broad then wrapped Windies innings by removing Shane Dowrich.

The pacer has had a good outing thus far as he scored a valuable half-century in the first innings. The left-hander scored 62 off just 45 balls to help England go past the 350-run mark. The home side has now secured the first-innings lead of 172 runs.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 26, 2020 05:19 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).