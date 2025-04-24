Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will meet Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the crucial Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 season. The MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai will host the CSK vs IPL 2025 match on Friday, April 25. The much-awaited contest will begin at 7:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Both teams are on the verge of elimination, and a loss here might end their IPL 2025 journey. CSK vs SRH Likely Playing XIs: Check Predicted Lineups With Impact Players for Chennai Super Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL 2025 Match 43.

The Pat Cummins-led SRH are ranked ninth in the IPL 2025 standings. They are coming into this contest after suffering a thrashing defeat against the Mumbai Indians at home. The Hyderabad-based franchise needs to win its upcoming matches to stay in the race for the playoff spot.

MS Dhoni's CSK, on the other hand, is languishing at the bottom of the points table. The five-time champions lost their previous match and are on the verge of elimination. Meanwhile, fans looking to take part in the CSK vs SRH IPL 2025 on Dream11 fantasy cricket team can scroll down to get fantasy cricket tips, news, and team predictions. CSK vs SRH IPL 2025 Preview: Key Battles, H2H, Impact Players and More About Chennai Super Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Premier League Season 18 Match 43.

CSK vs SRH IPL 2025 Dream11 Team Prediction

Wicket-keeper: Heinrich Klaasen (SRH)

Batters: Travis Head (SRH), Shivam Dube (CSK), Rachin Ravindra (CSK)

All-Rounders: Abhishek Sharma (SRH), Ravindra Jadeja (CSK), Ayush Mhatre (CSK)

Bowlers: Harshal Patel (SRH), Noor Ahmad (CSK), Pat Cummins (SRH), Khaleel Ahmed (CSK)

CSK vs SRH IPL 2025 Dream11 Fantasy Team Selection News, Captain and Vice-Captain Picks

Captain and Vice-Captain Picks: Noor Ahmad (c), Abhishek Sharma (vc)

CSK vs SRH IPL 2025 Dream11 Team Prediction Line-up

Heinrich Klaasen (SRH), Travis Head (SRH), Shivam Dube (CSK), Rachin Ravindra (CSK), Abhishek Sharma (SRH), Ravindra Jadeja (CSK), Ayush Mhatre (CSK), Harshal Patel (SRH), Noor Ahmad (CSK), Pat Cummins (SRH), Khaleel Ahmed (CSK)

