Former India and Chennai Super Kings cricketer, Suresh Raina celebrates his 34th birthday on November 27 (Friday). Raina, a World Cup and Champion Trophy winner with the national team, is widely regarded as one of the finest fielders in international cricket and an excellent hitter of the ball. He was an instrumental part of the CSK side that won three IPL titles and played eight finals. Raina is also the first Indian to score a century in T20I cricket and was the only third centurion in T20 internationals when he scored his century against South Africa in 2010. As Raina celebrates his 34th birthday, we take a look at Suresh Raina the family man and some moments he has shared with his family. CSK Vice-Captain Suresh Raina Gets Wife and Kids' Names Tattooed on His Arm, Shares Pics and Video.

Raina has always been a devout family man and makes it a habit to take care of his family. He has always stood in support of his family and adores his two children. Raina and his wife Priyanka Chaudhary have been blessed with a daughter Gracia and son Rio. Their daughter Gracia is four-year-old while son Rio is eight months old. Take a look at some adorable pictures of the Raina family. Suresh Raina Family Pics With Wife Priyanka, Daughter Gracia & Son Rio: Let’s Look at Times When He Gave Family Goals!

Raina Family All in One Frame

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Suresh Raina (@sureshraina3)

Suresh Raina, Priyanka and Gracia

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Priyanka Chaudhary Raina (@priyankacraina)

Gracia and Raina Share a Lovely Moment!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Priyanka Chaudhary Raina (@priyankacraina)

Daddy Raina With His Sunshine and Bundle of Joy!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Suresh Raina (@sureshraina3)

Total Bliss!!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Suresh Raina (@sureshraina3)

Raina Family Participating in Diwali Ritual

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Suresh Raina (@sureshraina3)

Raina Family Celebrating Gracia's Fourth Birthday

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Priyanka Chaudhary Raina (@priyankacraina)

Role Models!!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Priyanka Chaudhary Raina (@priyankacraina)

Raina made his India debut against Sri Lanka on July 30, 2005. He went on to represent India in 226 ODIs, 78 T20Is and 18 Test matches. Raina scored 5,615 runs and took 36 wickets in One-Day internationals with the help of five centuries and 36 fifties. He also amassed 1,605 runs in T20Is and had a hundred and five half-centuries in the shortest format. In 18 Test matches, Raina scored 768 runs, which comprised of one hundred and seven fifties and he also took 13 wickets in Test cricket.

