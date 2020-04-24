Suryakumar Yadav Trolls Himself as he Cooks ‘Khayali Pulav’, Calls it Lockdown Effect (See Post)

Suryakumar Yadav (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

Mumbai Indians’ Suryakumar Yadav is having quite a tough time in the lockdown. The MI batsman took to social media and trolled himself by posting a picture of the empty vessel from the kitchen. The hilarious caption read that he had made a ‘khayali pulav’ or built castles in the air when it came to cooking a delicacy in the kitchen. He further labelled it as the effect of lockdown. It is the coronavirus that has led to a lockdown in India which has now been extended up to May 3, 2020. This Day, That Year: When Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya & Lasith Maliga Tamed MS Dhoni’s Yellow Army During MI VS CSK, IPL 2019 (Watch Video).

The lockdown has seriously impacted all our lifestyles. More than anyone else it is the sportsperson who have been impacted as they also have been confined to their homes. Until a few months ago, their travel life, matches, fitness schedules kept them tied up. But now, with no live-action, the lives of the sportsmen have been affected greatly. Thus Suryakumar Yadav added a tinge of humour to his boring life and has surely left the netizens in splits with his post. He further offered 'khayali pulav' to his fans as well on social media who were left in splits. Check out the post below:

Extremely proud of myself. Made Khayali pulao last evening. Anyone ? 🙄🙄😂😂😂#lockdownEffect pic.twitter.com/htqzgGhapt — Surya Kumar Yadav (@surya_14kumar) April 24, 2020

As of now, Suryakumar Yadav is waiting to play in the IPL 2020 which has been postponed for an indefinite period of time. The league was supposed to start from March 29, 2020, but then was postponed to April 15, 2020. However, with the increasing number of cases, the lockdown in India has been extended to May 3, 2020, and thus the IPL 2020 has also been in a lurch.