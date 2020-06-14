Sushant Singh Rajput Dies: Sachin Tendulkar Condoles Bollywood Actor’s Sudden Demise

Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput on Sunday (June 14) was found dead at his residence in Bandra. According to reports, the actor committed suicide and was found hanging in his room and a domestic help alerted the police. The 34-year-old was one of the most prominent personalities in the Indian film industry. Many from the sports fraternity, including Sachin Tendulkar, have condoled the sad demise of the actor. Sushant Singh Rajput Dies: Virender Sehwag, Saina Nehwal, Others in Sports Fraternity Express Shock on Actor’s Sudden Demise.

Sushant Singh Rajput was very much loved in the Indian sporting fraternity as well as. The 34-year-old acted in M S Dhoni’s biopic and received a lot of plaudits for his work in the film. His death has come as a shock to everyone around the country and many have expressed their grief over the news of his sudden.

‘Shocked and sad to hear about the loss of Sushant Singh Rajput. Such a young and talented actor. My condolences to his family and friends. May his soul RIP.’ Sachin Tendulkar wrote on his Twitter handle.

Shocked About the Loss

Shocked and sad to hear about the loss of Sushant Singh Rajput. Such a young and talented actor. My condolences to his family and friends. May his soul RIP. 🙏 pic.twitter.com/B5zzfE71u9 — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) June 14, 2020

Sushant Singh Rajput was last seen in the movie Chhichhore alongside actress Shraddha Kapoor and was a huge success at the box-office. His upcoming release was Dil Bechara with Sanjana Sanghi and reports suggested it was heading straight to an OTT release.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 14, 2020 03:43 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).