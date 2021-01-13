34-year-old Punit Bisht was the star of the show during the Syed Mushtaq Ali 2021 clash between Meghalaya and Mizoram as he guided the former to a big win on the day. The Delhi-born batsman scored 51-ball 146 as Meghalaya posted a score of 230/6 on the board. His innings included six fours and 17 sixes as Meghalaya powered to a 130-run win on the Plate Group encounter. Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021: BCCI Increases Hosting Fee From Rs 2,50,000 to 3,50,000.

Meghalaya won the toss and opted to bat first but got off to a words possible start as they lost Ravi Teja and Dippu Sangma inside the power play. However, Yogesh Tiwari and captain Punit Bisht stitched up a 120-run partnership in just over 10 overs, with the former scoring a half-century, making sure that Meghalaya were able to post the huge total on the board.

Punit Bisht completed his half-century in just 26 balls but then went into another gear, scoring 94 runs in his next 24 deliveries. This is the highest score in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021 season as Meghalaya posted a towering 230/6 on the board.

Mizoram looked completely out of the game after the first innings and didn’t show much fight when they came out to bat. Meghalaya dominated the proceedings with the ball as well as only three of the opposition batsmen managed double-figure scores, crawling to a score of 100/9 in their quota of 20 overs.

