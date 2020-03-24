BCCI Cancels Conference Call With IPL Franchise Owners Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

File picture of IPL trophy (Photo Credits: PTI)

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 24: The conference call scheduled between the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and Indian Premier League (IPL) franchises to discuss the prospects of IPL 2020 has been cancelled."Today's conference call between BCCI officials and IPL franchise stands cancelled," a BCCI source told ANI. IPL 2020: Can Pull Off Indian Premier League Season 13 Even if First Game Is Played by 1st Week of May, Says BCCI.

The source also said that there was no information about when will the next call will take place. On March 13, BCCI decided to suspend the Indian Premier League (IPL) till April 15 as a precautionary measure in view of the COVID-19 outbreak.BCCI had also asked their employees to work from home as the concerns over COVID-19 continued to rise in the country. IPL 2020 Likely to Be Pushed Further Amid Coronavirus Scare As BCCI.

"BCCI office has closed so no meeting can be held there similarly no meeting can be held in the hotel so they have opted for a conference call," the source had said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)