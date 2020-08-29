Delhi Capitals had a great run of luck in IPL 2019 as they ended up being runners-up in the last edition of the cash-rich tournament. Under the supervision of Sourav Ganguly, youngsters like Prithvi Shaw, Rishabh Pant and others groomed quite well and contrary to the expectations they did really well in the tournament. This year the team would want to continue with the same kind of form and thus would be preparing even harder. The best part that the team has a blend of experience and youth. Now ahead of the much-awaited tournament, let's have a look at the SWOT analysis of the team below: IPL 2020: Delhi Capitals Bowler Ravi Ashwin Had ‘Very Interesting Chat’ With Head Coach Ricky Ponting on ‘Mankading’.

Strengths:

As mentioned above the team has a blend of the experience and youth that can churn out the best of performances on the field. The opening slot itself gives them four batting options in form of Prithvi Shaw, Ajinkya Rahane, Shikhar Dhawan and Jason Roy. Dhawan and Roy could be an ideal opening pair and the two could work wonders if they get going. Inclusion of Marcus Stoinis and Shimron Hetmyer will only add quality to their batting line-up. Also, the team has gotten the services of Ravichandran Ashwin who can be lethal with his spin bowling.

Weakness:

Apart from Kagiso Rabada and Ishant Sharma the fast bowling unit does not look as promising. Tushar Deshpande is another name who can give a good backup, but he too lacks IPL experience. Rishabh Pant has been struggling with a form of late, this too could impact the team drastically.

Opportunities:

The pitches in UAE are likely to support the spinners and players like Ravichandran Ashwin and other spinners could have a gala time scalping wickets. Avesh Khan and Tushar Deshpande are players to watch out for in this IPL season.

Threats:

The biggest threat to the team is its high inconsistency. For example, their match against Kings XI Punjab in Mohali during IPL 2019 had the entire team collapsing just within a span of seven runs. Back then the team lost the game by 14 runs. If Delhi Capitals hold their nerves in crunch situations, nobody can stop them from becoming the next IPL champions.

With a mix of experience and youth, it would be interesting to see how the upcoming season for the team turns out to be. The IPL 2020 will be starting from September 19, 2020, in UAE. Delhi Capitals have hit the nets and have begun sweating it out for the upcoming season.

