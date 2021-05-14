Tim Paine has been in the eye of the storm ever since he has said that his team got distracted with the sideshows of the Indian team. Post this, he was slammed by the Indian fans on social media and even the former cricketers including Saba Karim and Deepdasgupta had lashed out at the Australian for such a comment. Now Paine in response to the current statements explained that he certainly was not making any excuses. He further explained that the interviewer had asked him a number of questions including the challenges while playing against India. Saba Karim & Deep Dasgupta Slam Tim Paine After His ‘Sideshows’ Comment About the Indian Team.

The Australian wicketkeeper further pointed out that he had said that India had outplayed the Aussies and this statement did not get reported. "I did say that they simply outplayed us and that they deserved to win but they left that one out. The Indian fans have been slamming me on social media. They say that I’m making excuses again but it’s all good fun,” said Paine.

Post facing a backlash, he had even praised Virat Kohli and labelled him as the best batsman. In the interview, Paine further mentioned that Kohli is someone who would be wanted in any team. The Australian wicketkeeper also said that the Indian cricket captain can get into the skin of the opponents. Talking about the former Indian cricketers, Saba Karim and Deep Dasgupta blamed the Australian for getting distracted. The Indian team had won the Test series 2-1.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 14, 2021 10:52 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).