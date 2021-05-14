Tim Paine has been one of the most talked-about names in the last couple of days. His sideshow comments on the Indian team got him a lot of criticism from the netizens. Now, post this, Saba Karim and Deep Dasgupta were the ones who joined the bandwagon and slammed the Australian. While Karim said that the comment was stupid, Deep Dasgupta opined that Paine was making excuses and said it was their fault that they took off their eyes. Paine referred to an instance about the Indian team being reluctant to travel to Gabba. Tim Paine Now Praises Virat Kohli After His ‘Sideshows’ Comment on the Indian Team.

Saba Karim also explained that Paine was hiding his mistakes. "We have often seen that the home team does this kind of sideshow to distract the visiting team and it has happened to India many times," he said during the interview. The former Indian cricketer also explained that this is a good time for the Aussies to work on their mistakes. Deep Dasgupta on the other hand stated that the Indian team was genuinely concerned about the real issues of quarantine.

He further said, "It was just hearsay or people generally talking or rumours. I don't think any players of support staff said about not going to Gabba," Dasgupta told Sports Today. Justin Langer had appreciated India for its superb domination overseas. India won the Test series 2-1 and the last game was won by the Indian team on the third day of the match.

