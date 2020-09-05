Trinbago Knight Riders will meet St Lucia Zouks in the 27th match of Caribbean Premier League (CPL) 2020. The encounter will take place at the Brian Lara Stadium in Trinidad on Saturday (September 5). Both the sides have already secured their spot in the semi-finals and will like to analyse their side’s strength ahead of the knock-out games. Three-time champions Trinbago Knight Riders have been on a roll by winning all their eight matches while St Lucia Zouks have won five of their eight games. Meanwhile, fans can scroll down to get the best tips to choose batsmen, bowlers, wicket-keepers and all-rounders for TKR vs SLZ match. CPL 2020 Team Squads: Complete Players List of All Franchises of Caribbean Premier League T20 Season 8.

All-rounder Sunil Narine has enjoyed a sensational run in the ongoing season and he’ll not mind putting up another match-winning performance. Other than him, the likes of skipper Kieron Pollard, Lendl Simmons, Darren Bravo and Dwayne Bravo have also played some crucial role in TKR’s sensational run. For Zouks, Afghanistan duo Najibullah Zadran and Mohammad Nabi have been performing consistently while skipper Darren Sammy and Rahkeem Cornwall will want to fire ahead of the knock-out games. Without further ado, let’s look at the best Dream11 team for the match. Caribbean Premier League 2020 Schedule, Free PDF Download Online: Full Time Table of CPL 8 Fixtures With Match Timings in IST, Teams and Venue Details.

Trinbago Knight Riders vs St Lucia Zouks, CPL 2020, Dream11 Team Prediction: Wicketkeepers – Tim Seifert (TKR) must be your keeper for this game.

Trinbago Knight Riders vs St Lucia Zouks, CPL 2020, Dream11 Team Prediction: Batsmen – Colin Munro (TKR), Lendl Simmons (TKR), Darren Bravo (TKR) and Najibullah Zadran (SLZ) can be picked as your batsmen.

Trinbago Knight Riders vs St Lucia Zouks, CPL 2020, Dream11 Team Prediction: All-Rounders – Kieron Pollard (TKR), Sunil Narine (TKR) and Mohammad Nabi (SLZ) can be selected as the all-rounders for your team.

Trinbago Knight Riders vs St Lucia Zouks, CPL 2020, Dream11 Team Prediction: Bowlers – Kesrick Williams (SLZ), Zahir Khan (SLZ) and Pravin Tambe (TKR) must be your bowlers for this game.

Trinbago Knight Riders vs St Lucia Zouks, CPL 2020, Dream11 Team Prediction: Tim Seifert (TKR), Colin Munro (TKR), Lendl Simmons (TKR), Darren Bravo (TKR), Najibullah Zadran (SLZ), Kieron Pollard (TKR), Sunil Narine (TKR), Mohammad Nabi (SLZ), Kesrick Williams (SLZ), Zahir Khan (SLZ), Pravin Tambe (TKR)

Sunil Narine (TKR) should undoubtedly be picked as the captain of your Dream11 team while Mohammad Nabi (SLZ) can be chosen as vice-captain.

