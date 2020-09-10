Trinbago Knight Riders are the champions of Caribbean Premier League 2020. The Kieron Pollard-led side defeated Darren Sammy’s St Lucia Zouks in the finals by eight wickets on Thursday at the Brian Lara Cricket Stadium in Tarouba, Trinbago. Lendl Simmons and Darren Bravo both scored half-centuries to take the Trinbago side to their second title in three years and finish the season as the only unbeaten side. CPL 2020 Team Squads: Complete Players List of All Franchises of Caribbean Premier League T20 Season 8.

Trinbago once again showed their dominance in this year’s CPL as they defeated Zouks in the finals to lift the trophy and did by winning every single game. Kieron Pollard elected to field first after winning the toss. But after picking up an early wicket they were put on the back foot as Mark Deyal and Ander Fletcher stitched up a 67-run partnership.

But Kieron Pollard’s men came back into the game taking seven wickets in just over 40 runs to restrict the Zouks to a total of 154/10. While chasing, Knight Riders made a poor start, losing two wickets for 10 runs but following that exerted their dominance.

Lendl Simmons, who finished as tournament's leading scorer, and Darren Bravo both scored half-centuries each stitching up a partnership of 138 runs to take the Trinbago Knight Riders to an eight-wicket win. This is their fourth title, with the previous wins coming in 2015, 2017 and 2018. TKR missed Sunil Narine due to injury but his absence was hardly felt due to complete team performance.

‘It means a lot. I would rather not play and we win. I would have loved to play but couldn't. We went from strength to strength. I think winning the title without losing a game hasn't been done, so history was driving us.’ Said Sunil Narine after the win.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 10, 2020 11:20 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).