Trinbago Knight Riders and St Lucia Zouks will face each other in the finals of the Caribbean Premier League 2020. The summit clash will be played at the Brian Lara Cricket Stadium, Tarouba, Trinidad on September 10, 2020 (Thursday). The sides met twice during the league campaign, with the Knight Riders winning both. Meanwhile, fans searching for live streaming details of Trinbago Knight Riders vs St Lucia Zouks in CPL 2020, can scroll down below. TKR vs SLZ Dream11 Team Prediction in CPL 2020 Final: Tips to Pick Best Team for Trinbago Knight Riders vs St Lucia Zouks, Caribbean Premier League Match.

Defending champions Trinbago Knight Riders are in search of a second successive title win and will be looking to achieve it by winning every single game in the competition. But the Kieron Pollard-led side face a tough task against St Lucia Zouks who themselves were brilliant in their semi-finals and have put on some good performances throughout.

When and Where is CPL 2020 Trinbago Knight Riders vs St Lucia Zouks T20 Match?

The first final of CPL T20 between Trinbago Knight Riders and St Lucia Zouks takes place at the Brian Lara Stadium, Tarouba, Trinidad. The match will begin at 07:30 pm (September 10) as per IST, which means as per local time it will start at 10:00 am (September 10).

On Which TV Channel in India CPL 2020 Trinbago Knight Riders vs St Lucia Zouks T20 Match Will be Telecast?

Star Sports holds the broadcast rights of CPL 2020 in India. So, the CPL 2020 matches will be telecast live on Star Sports 1/HD and Star Sports 2/HD. The CPL 2020 matches will be available on Star Sports 1 Hindi/HD as well with Hindi commentary.

How to Watch Live Streaming Online of CPL 2020 Trinbago Knight Riders vs St Lucia Zouks T20 Match?

Despite Star Sports holding the broadcast rights of CPL 2020 in India, its OTT platform Disney+Hotstar will not provide the live streaming online. Instead of it, FanCode will also provide live streaming online on its mobile app and website. Users will have to pay a nominal subscription fee to enjoy the live streaming online.

