TRA vs SUP Live Streaming Online: Stakes will be very high when Trailblazers and Supernovas lock horns in the last league match of Women’s T20 Challenge 2020, also known as Women’s IPL. The encounter takes place at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on November 7 (Saturday). It’s a must-win game for defending champions Supernovas who lost their first clash against Velocity. On the other hand, Trailblazers don’t have much to worry about as they registered a convincing nine-wicket triumph against Velocity in their first game which boosted their net run rate to +3.905. Meanwhile, fans can scroll down to get the live streaming, live telecast, broadcast and other details of Trailblazers vs Supernovas match. Jio Women’s T20 Challenge 2020 Schedule: Get Fixtures, Time Table With Match Timings in IST of 'Women’s IPL.'

Although even a defeat will not deny Trailblazers’ qualification in the finals, they will not want to lose against the Harmanpreet Kaur-led side. Smriti Mandhana’s were on a roll against Velocity as they first bundled their opposition out for 47 runs and then chased the target inside eight overs. On the other hand, the defending champions suffered a five-wicket defeat against Velocity in their first game. Chamari Athapaththu and skipper Harmanpreet Kaur, however, showed some glimpses of their form in that game and will like to put another significant performance.

TRA vs SUP Live Telecast of Women’s T20 Challenge on Star Sports TV Channels

Fans can follow the live-action of the Trailblazers vs Supernovas match on Star Sports channels. Star Sports Network is the official broadcaster for IPL 2020 in India. So fans can tune into Star Sports 1 Hindi and Star Sports 1 Hindi HD channels to live telecast the match with Hindi commentary. Star Sports 1, Star Sports 2, Star Sports 1 Select and their HD substitutes will be providing live-action in English. Fans can also follow the TRA vs SUP clash on select regional languages on Star Sports Network.

TRA vs SUP Live Streaming Online of Women’s T20 Challenge on Disney+ Hotstar

Those unable to watch the TRA vs SUP match live on television can follow the game online. Disney+ Hotstar will be live streaming the Supernovas vs Velocity match online for its fans in India. Fans, however, have to subscribe to Hotstar by paying a nominal subscription fee. JIO and Airtel are also providing free Hotstar subscription on select plans.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 07, 2020 05:00 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).