Jasprit Bumrah has taken a leave from the ongoing series against England and according to reports the premier pacer is set to get married. However, there is still a lot of suspense over who the 27-year-old cricketer is going to marry and the Indian bowler’s fans on social media have speculated that Star Sports’ anchor Sanjana Ganesan is the lucky lady, although there is no official confirmation about it. Twitterati Speculate About Jasprit Bumrah’s Marriage After India Pacer Is Released From Squad.

According to reports, Jasprit Bumrah has asked for days off as he is getting married. The pacer was released from the Indian squad after the third Test against England in Ahmedabad and it is understood that the bowler will also miss the upcoming T20I and ODI series against the same opposition.

Though there is no official confirmation about the marriage, few unconfirmed reports have suggested that the Indian cricketer is set to tie the knot this weekend in a ‘secret wedding’ ceremony in Goa. The event will be attended by close friends and family. Many have been making speculations about who is going to be the speedster’s wife and as per his die-hard fans, it will be Sanjana Ganesan.

The Rumours

Jasprit Bumrah's marriage is likely to take place within a week in Goa.The talk in Ahmedabad has been about him getting married to a sports presenter. Source: IANS — K I R A N 🇮🇳 (@Kiran_reddy_k) March 3, 2021

Jasprit Bumrah's Marriage

Jasprit Bumrah will be marrying Sanjana Ganeshan on 14th-15th March in Goa. Many congratulations to him and Sanjana. — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) March 8, 2021

A Picture of the Rumoured Couple

Jasprit Bumrah and Sanjana Ganesan

Stuart Binny married Mayanti Langer ... Now Jasprit Bumrah set to marry Sanjana Ganeshan .!!! Star sports need to keep away their anchors from Indian Cricketers 😅🤣 pic.twitter.com/AkF58LXoBX — Saurav Vashishth (@vashishth_07) March 8, 2021

A Cute Video

@SanjanaGanesan 💕 @Jaspritbumrah93 Jasprit Bumrah will be marrying Sanjana Ganeshan on 14th-15th March in Goa. pic.twitter.com/M3I64OVOzU — Savan ✨ (@iamsavan_) March 8, 2021

Sanjana Ganesan has been a regular feature in the Star Sports’ presenter’s panel and has hosted many shows including the Indian Premier League along with hosting a weekly show for Kolkata Knight Riders entitles ‘KKR Diares’. She is a Miss India 2014 finalist and has also participated in the MTV show Splitsvilla 7 before starting her career as a sports anchor.

