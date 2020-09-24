Umesh Yadav was again taken to cleaners by the Kings XI Punjab batsman at the Dubai International Stadium. The right-arm pacer wasn’t able to find the right length throughout the first innings as he leaked runs at regular intervals. While the spin bowlers were bringing the scoring rate down at one end, the pressure got released when the veteran pacer came into the attack. KXIP skipper KL Rahul, who scored the first century of Dream11 Indian Premier League (IPL 2020), was the biggest nemesis of the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) bowler. Netizens brutally trolled the veteran pacer for his performance as the Twitter got flooded with hilarious memes. KXIP vs RCB Live Score Updates IPL 2020.

Owing to his dismal show, Virat Kohli didn’t even let Yadav complete his quota of four overs. Speaking of Yadav’s figures, the 32-year-old pacer gave away 35 runs from his three overs with an economy rate of 11.70. Well, this is not the first time when Yadav has faced criticism for leaking too many runs. Despite being able to bowl at a good pace, the bowlers tend to get wayward with his line and length. In RCB’s first match also, Yadav gave away 48 runs from his four overs and that too on a bowling-friendly track. Meanwhile, let’s look at how netizens trolled Umesh Yadav. Virat Kohli Trolled With Funny Memes by Disappointed RCB Fans After Team Captain Drops KL Rahul Twice.

Sarcasm!!

Troll him for bad bowling in powerplay but when it comes to death overs bowling, we all know umesh yadav concedes more runs than powerplay. legend 🙏 pic.twitter.com/Js4on0uHXY — ︎ ︎ ︎ ︎ ︎ ︎ ︎ ︎ ︎ ︎ ︎ ︎ ︎ ︎ ︎ ︎ ︎ ︎ ︎ ︎ ︎ ︎ ︎ ︎ ︎︎ (@firkey_) September 24, 2020

Memes All Over!!

Once Alex FergHesson said: "Give me one Umesh Yadav and 10 superstars, I will win the IPL for the opposition." pic.twitter.com/FRy94wi8Cz — Pingami (@veeschanged) September 24, 2020

Hilarious!!

Umesh Yadav to every batsman : pic.twitter.com/vjmPX0mMGh — HUNTSMAN🐇 (@hp_mode2) September 24, 2020

Is It?

My reaction after seeing Umesh Yadav's bowling today --- pic.twitter.com/KeW79ZgHLk — Tanishq (@Tanishq_4090) September 24, 2020

Dot Ball An Exception?

When Umesh Yadav bowls a dot ball.. Audience be like-…😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/xfxB6RgBEi — кαвir ρατєℓ... si∂нαrτн sнυкℓα ∂єvστєє (@Introvert_Moni) September 24, 2020

RCB Fans!!

When Umesh Yadav comes to ball Me as an RCBian : #KXIPvRCB pic.twitter.com/GbHNH5cVR2 — ડꫝ` (@shivaniyay_) September 24, 2020

HAHAHAHAHA!!

Kohli after watching Umesh Yadav bowl each game pic.twitter.com/O8BsjvClgm — rithwik (@rithwik_sarma) September 24, 2020

Coming to the match, KL Rahul unleashed absolute mayhem in Dubai as KXIP power to 206/3 in the first innings. In reply, RCB got off to the worst possible start with the likes of Devdutt Padikkal, Josh Philippe and skipper Virat Kohli back in the hut inside the first three overs. Hence, KXIP have the command and RCB need an outstanding performance to cross the line.

