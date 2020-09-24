KL Rahul put up a batting exhibition against Royal Challengers and brought up his second century in Indian Premier League (IPL). He also became the first centurion of Dream11 IPL 2020. Opening the batting at the Dubai International Stadium, the Kings XI Punjab skipper paced his knock to perfection and played shots all over the ground. He assessed the conditions well initially before unleashing carnage. From Dale Steyn to Shivam Dube, Rahul didn’t spare anyone and scored 132 off just 69 balls. Notably, it is also the highest score by an Indian batsman in IPL history. KXIP vs RCB Live Score Updates IPL 2020.

Earlier in the match, Virat Kohli won the toss and opted to bowl first. The decision never looked impeccable as Mayank Agarwal and Rahul got Punjab off to a good start. The duo added 57 runs for the first wicket before Yuzvendra Chahal dismissed the former. The track had assistance for the spinners as the likes of Nicholas Pooran, and Glenn Maxwell failed to leave a mark. However, the conditions didn’t matter to Rahul who was on a rampage. On the way to his hundred, Rahul also became the fastest Indian batsman to score 2000 IPL run. Netizens were impressed by the opener’s stellar show as they flooded social media with praises. Have a look.

Freak!!

KL Rahul was 90*(60) from 18 overs and then he smashed 6,4,0,6,6,4,4,6,6 and finished on 132*(69) including 14 fours and 7 sixes. What a freak player. pic.twitter.com/3VfW9oiyAE — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) September 24, 2020

Fantastic Knock!!

That was a fantastic 132* (69) by KL Rahul. What a classy player. Some of those shots were *chefs kiss*. ♥️🔥 pic.twitter.com/4xVIUqxTxq — Sai Prasath (@saiprasath10) September 24, 2020

Memes In Action!!

KL Rahul to RCB after every single run : pic.twitter.com/uwR58o4ReG — ANSH 🕷️ (@writeups_ansh) September 24, 2020

Another One!!

RCB Coach :- Jab pta tha samne KL Rahul hai toh kyu kraayi bowling ! Dale Steyn :- pic.twitter.com/oPshg9mKa6 — ɨᏆʐ_ɦɛռʀʏ🍀💦 (@dx_rahulmemes) September 24, 2020

Great Conversion!!

KL Rahul: First 60 balls: 9⃣0⃣ runs Next 9 balls: 4⃣2⃣ runs Brutal.... Innings #KXIPvsRCB | #IPL2020 now has the highest score ever by an Indian in IPL. — Siddhesh Shukla (@SiddheshShukl11) September 24, 2020

Riding on Rahul’s special knock, KXIP posted 203/3 while batting first and will fancy their chances of winning their first game of IPL 2020. However, RCB have the likes of Aaron Finch, Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers in their ranks, who can chase the biggest of totals. Nevertheless, they will be challenged by Sheldon Cottrell and Mohammed Shami, who bowled brilliantly in KXIP’s opening game.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 24, 2020 09:47 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).