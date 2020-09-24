KXIP vs RCB Live Score Updates: Kings XI Punjab will fight for their first victory in Dream11 Indian Premier League (IPL 2020) against Royal Challengers Bangalore at the Dubai International Stadium. KL Rahul’s men ridiculously lost their previous game and will be determined to redeem themselves. They failed to score one run of the last three balls against Delhi Capitals as the match resulted in a tie. DC won the super over, and KXIP were left agitated. On the other hand, Virat Kohli and Co must be high on confidence with their previous triumph against Sunrisers Hyderabad and will like to add two more points tally. Meanwhile, you should stay tuned for the live commentary and updates of the game. KXIP vs RCB, IPL 2020 Live Cricket Streaming: Watch Free Telecast of Kings XI Punjab vs Royal Challengers Bangalore.

AB de Villiers and Devdutt Padikkal shone with the bat for RCB in the opening game. Both the batsmen scored half-centuries as Bangalore powered to 163/5 while batting first. Chasing the target, SRH looked in command for the majority of the contest. However, bowlers pulled things back in the death overs as Hyderabad got bundled out for 153 from being 121/2 at one stage. Kings XI Punjab vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, Dubai Weather, Rain Forecast and Pitch Report.

Yuzvendra Chahal was the pick of the bowlers with three wickets while Navdeep Saini and Shivam Dube dismissed two batsmen apiece. Well, bowling has been an area of concern for RCB over the years. However, they the spectacular show by Chahal and others will undoubtedly boost their morale.

Speaking of Punjab, Mohammed Shami and Sheldon Cottrell breath fire with the ball against Delhi Capitals. However, they were let down by their batsmen who were chasing 158 for victory. Skipper KL Rahul, Glenn Maxwell and Nicholas Pooran were dismissed without making a significant impact. Mayank Agarwal, however, put up a fight and played a knock of 89 runs. However, he only was able to tie the game.

One might back RCB to win this game owing to their previous performance. However, consistency has been an issue for them over the years. On the other hand, the Punjab-based team is studded with T20 supernovas, and Bangalore can’t afford to take them lightly.