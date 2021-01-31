Virat Kohli, coach Ravi Shastri led the gratitude note from the Indian cricketers and thanked PM Narendra Modi for his kind words on India’s historic Test series win against Australia in their own backyard. Kohli tweeted an emoji of the national flag reacting to a tweet from PMO while Shastri thanked the Prime Minister for his ‘kind words’ and also said his words will further strengthen the team’s resolve to perform under ‘trying circumstances.’ Ajinkya Rahane, who captained the Indian team to the series win down under, BCCI president Sourav Ganguly, Cheteshwar Pujara also reacted to the post from PMO. T Natarajan, Indian Pacer, Tonsures Head, Offers Hair to Deity After Historic Test Series Win in Australia.

PM Modi, on his ‘Mann Ki Baat’ address, praised the Indian team for its grit and resolve and the way they overcame adversaries to fight back in the tour and clinch a series win. "This month, we got good news from the cricket pitch. After initial hiccups, the Indian team bounced back gloriously and won the series in Australia. Our team's hard work and teamwork was inspiring," PM Modi said in his 'Mann Ki Baat' speech. The PMO India official Twitter page later posted the message. Take a look at the reactions from the cricketers.

Virat Kohli Reacts to PM Narendra Modi's Praise

"Thank you, Sir. Your kind words will further strengthen #TeamIndia and India's resolve to perform under pressure and in trying circumstances. Jai Hind!" Shastri said in response quoting a tweet put out by the PMO India.

Ravi Shastri Thanks the Prime Minister

Thank you, Sir. Your kind words will further strengthen #TeamIndia and 🇮🇳’s resolve to perform under pressure and in trying circumstances. Jai Hind ! https://t.co/yQQN9nh8Ab — Ravi Shastri (@RaviShastriOfc) January 31, 2021

Ajinkya Rahane Hopes His Team Inspires More Indians

Thank you for your words of encouragement Shri @narendramodi Ji 🙏 It’s always an honour to represent our country, we hope to continue inspiring more Indians as we move forward 🇮🇳 https://t.co/8vxfrU3N4v — Ajinkya Rahane (@ajinkyarahane88) January 31, 2021

Cheteshwar Pujara Wants to keep Making India Proud

Thank you Shri Narendra Modi Ji for your recognition and kind words 🙏 We will continue striviving to do our best to make the nation proud 🇮🇳 — cheteshwar pujara (@cheteshwar1) January 31, 2021

Ganguly, who was discharged from the Apollo Gleneagles in Kolkata on Sunday after undergoing a second angioplasty, also thanked the Prime Minister and expressed his gratitude for recognising the cricket’s achievement in Australia.

Sourav Ganguly Thanks PM for the Recognition

Sincere thanks and gratitude to Honourable Prime minister for recognising the performance of the Indian cricket team in australia.. — Sourav Ganguly (@SGanguly99) January 31, 2021

Washington Sundar Thanks Prime Minister for Kind Words

Thank you for your kind words sir. 🇮🇳 https://t.co/m6whAG0GAc — Washington Sundar (@Sundarwashi5) January 31, 2021

Mohammed Shami Urges the PM to Keep Supporting

Thank you so much 🙏🏻 to Honourable Prime minister for appreciating the performance of the Indian cricket team in australia. Keep supporting us and we are proud to be a part of Indian Cricket Team🇮🇳🇮🇳 #TeamIndia #MannKiBaat https://t.co/bkKQ1X12SS — Mohammad Shami (@MdShami11) January 31, 2021

India produced a remarkable performance to come back in the four-match Tests series and clinch the series 2-1. India had started the Test series with a shambolic defeat in the first Test at Adelaide after being bundled out for 36 in the second innings. But the visitors bounced back in the series with an eight-wicket win in Melbourne to level the series.

Then in Sydney, India showed tremendous rearguard action and battled injuries to draw the third Test in Sydney before beating Australia by three wickets in the final Test match at Adelaide to clinch the series.

