Virat Kohli's poor form with the bat in the ongoing ODI series against West Indies continued as the former Indian captain had to depart for a two-ball duck in the third and final match at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. The right-hander, while trying to flick a delivery, ended up edging the ball and it was an easy catch in the end for Shai Hope. With this dismissal, Kohli fell to Alzarri Joseph for the second time in three ODI, the first instance being that of the series opener in Ahmedabad. Virat Kohli Trolled With Funny Memes After Former Indian Captain Goes For Duck Against West Indies in 3rd ODI at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad

Kohli's duck made him set a few unwanted milestones in cricket, something that the star batter would very well want to forget. The right-hander scored a duck in the third ODI, which is his 15th in the format. Also, he went past the likes of Virender Sehwag and Suresh Raina as India's top-order batter with the most ducks in ODI history. Kohli is one short of Ricky Ponting's total of 16 ODI ducks.

Not just this, but with only 26 runs in three games (8 in 1st ODI, 18 in the 2nd), Kohli ended up with his lowest aggregate of scores in a bilateral three-match ODI series, since 2013, where he could manage only 13 runs against Pakistan at home. The former Indian skipper's wait for a 71st international hundred continued with him having last reached the three-figure mark in 2019.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 11, 2022 06:17 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).