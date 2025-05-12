Virat Kohli's retirement from Test cricket triggered a flurry of reactions on social media. The star cricketer, who made his Test debut in 2011, called it quits on his 14-year-old career in the longest format, where he emerged as one of the best, playing some truly special knocks and also captaining the side to memorable wins, both at home and in overseas conditions. There have been reports doing the rounds that Virat Kohli would retire from Test cricket before the IND vs ENG 2025 Test series and they were proven to be true with the 36-year-old making the announcement in an Instagram post on May 12. Fans were left heartbroken as they bid adieu to the great in Test cricket and shared their reactions. Check them out below. Virat Kohli Test Retirement: A Look at Top Three Knocks From Indian Batting Legend.

'End of An Era'

Virat Kohli has announced his retirement from Test cricket. End of an era 💔 — Sameer Allana (@HitmanCricket) May 12, 2025

'Was A Vibe'

Kohli in whites wasn’t just a player, he was a vibe Sledging Aussies at their home, hitting cover drives like poetry & celebrating wickets like he bowled them himself, Test cricket just lost its main character, we will miss you ❤️#ThankYouVirat #ViratKohli pic.twitter.com/yli1AUOUFL — Prayag (@theprayagtiwari) May 12, 2025

'Champion Captain, An Extraordinary Player'

Difficult to know where Test cricket would be now if not for Virat Kohli’s relentless advocacy and commitment. A champion captain, and through his long peak an extraordinary player. — Adam Collins (@collinsadam) May 12, 2025

'Only King in World Cricket, Signing Off'

Virat Kohli - No farewell match - No exit hype - Played the game with passion - Ended career as an all time GOAT The only King in world cricket, signing off. pic.twitter.com/ze8GAzDCc3 — Pakchikpak Raja Babu (@HaramiParindey) May 12, 2025

'Indian Test Cricket Saw It's Golden Period Under Virat Kohli'

The numbers will say 30 centuries. But they won’t say how he batted like a gladiator at Perth, or captained like a lion at Lord’s. Indian Test Cricket saw it’s golden period under Virat Kohli pic.twitter.com/uh0wOD5FUz — Sagar (@sagarcasm) May 12, 2025

'Test Cricket Won't Be Same Anymore'

'RIP to The Test Cricket Fan Inside Me'

'The GOAT Who Revolutionised Test Cricket'

The GOAT who revolutionised TEST CRICKET. Happy Retirement Virat Kohli pic.twitter.com/0YGgxJ1l2Q — ` (@LordshasFallen) May 12, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)