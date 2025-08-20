India national cricket team players Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli's names are back in the latest ICC ODI rankings for batters on Wednesday, August 20. Earlier, it was reported that there might be a system glitch, and hence Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli's names suddenly disappeared from the top-100 list of ODI batting rankings when the ICC updated their list of rankings for batters. For those unversed, the Indian star duo have announced their retirements from T20Is and Tests. The veteran cricketers are still active in the ODI format. South Africa Spinner Keshav Maharaj Reclaims Top Spot in ICC Men’s ODI Bowling Rankings 2025.

ICC ODI rankings missing Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma

ICC ODI rankings missing Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma. (Photo credits: @ICC)

In the updated ICC ODI rankings as of 20th August, Shubman Gill retained his first place with 784 points. Rohit Sharma, who was earlier removed due to a glitch, is now second with 756 points. Pakistan's Babar Azam is in the third position with 751 points. Virat Kohli, who was removed due to a glitch, is now ranked fourth with 736 points. New Zealand's Daryl Mitchell is in fifth with 720 points. Meanwhile, Shreyas Iyer, who was snubbed from the Asia Cup 2025 squad, has been placed in eighth position with 704 points.

Latest ICC ODI rankings

ICC ODI rankings for batters as of 20th August. (Photo credits: X/@ICC)

When was the Last Time Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma Played an ODI Match for India?

Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma played their last ODI match against the New Zealand national cricket team during the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 final in Dubai. Since then, the duo hasn't played any international cricket for the Men in Blue. Asia Cup 2025: Aakash Chopra Says Place Could Have Been Created for Shreyas Iyer in India’s Reserves (Watch Video).

Are There Any ICC Rules for a Player's Removal From Rankings?

Yes, as per the ICC rules on rankings, a player can be removed from the top-100 positions list if they haven't played a match within a period. As per ICC rules on rankings, a player must play a Test match within 12-15 months and 9-12 months for ODIs and T20Is. ICC can also remove a player from the rankings if they retire from a specific format or international cricket.

