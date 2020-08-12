Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma are enjoying their time together. The power couple are making most of the moments they spend with each other. From sharing flashbacks of the places they visited before the lockdown to sharing videos of playing games, Kohli and Anushka are not enjoying their time together but are also keeping the fans entertained with their regular videos and pics. In their latest video, the lovebirds, fans lovingly call them ‘Virushka’, are playing a ‘who knows who better’ competition and tests each other’s knowledge about the other person. Kohli starts by asking Anushka three questions about cricket. Virat Kohli Is a ‘Sore Loser’ While Anushka Sharma Says ‘Sorry’ First, Power Couple Reveal More in Instagram’s #TakeABreak Friendly Competition (Watch Video).

Kohli shared the video on Instagram and captioned it “Find out who knows who better, in this fun and interactive #TakeABreak session with us.” The Indian skipper also asked fans to pick the winner as he couldn’t figure out who was the winner between the two. The competition was part of Instagram’s ‘Take A Break’ campaign in which power couples test each other’s knowledge of the other person in three rounds. Questions range from personal interests and profession to hobby and habits of the other person. Ahead of IPL 2020, Virat Kohli Becomes World’s Most Searched Cricketer, Rohit Sharma Takes Second Spot (View RCB's Post).

Anushka was, of course, asked about cricket given her husband is the captain of the Indian cricket team and one of the best batsman of this generation. The Bollywood actor, however, surprised everyone with her knowledge of the game and left fans in splits. Kohli though couldn’t do the same about the movies.

Virat Kohli Tests Anushka Sharma's Splits

Kohli first asked Anushka three basic rules in cricket which she replied in a moment giving fans a glimpse into her wide knowledge of the game. Anushka has always been a sports fan and keeps herself updated about the game. She answered the ‘powerplay rule’, the six and four rule and also the ‘bowl within the crease’ rule once again reminding the fans of her knowledge of cricket

She was next asked about the highest wicket-taker in women’s ODI cricket and she promptly replied ‘Jhulan Goswami’ which was again correct. India veteran Goswami currently leads the most ODI wickets in women’s cricket chart with 225 wickets in 182 matches. She is also the only women’s cricketer to take 200 or more WODI wickets. Anushka is also reportedly confirmed to play the lead role in Jhulan Goswami's biopic.

Kohli’s final question to Anushka about cricket was to name the ‘home of cricket’ and in a split of a second, she replied ‘Lord’s’ leaving Kohli surprised with all three correct answers. In reply, Anushka asked Kohli about Bollywood and the Indian skipper failed to answer the first question. The opening question was to name the first Hindi feature film. Kohli, like many of us, had no idea of the answer and lost the round.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 12, 2020 12:40 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).