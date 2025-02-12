Royal Challengers Bengaluru are all set to announce the name of their new captain for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 season on February 13. RCB were led by Faf du Plessis since 2022 after Virat Kohli stepped down from the position of captain of the franchise. Faf led RCB to two play-offs in 2022 and 2024 but still they failed to touch the title that has always evaded them. With age not being on Faf's side, RCB parted ways with him ahead of the 2025 mega auction. After the auction was over, barely anyone emerged as prime candidate for captaincy role and Virat Kohli was rumoured to take over captaincy again. Although, reports have suggested that it is not Kohli who is going to be the next IPL captain. IPL 2025: Virat Kohli to Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Take A Look At Likely RCB Captains for Indian Premier League Season 18.

According to a report from Times of India, the management has already had multiple discussions with senior India players in the RCB camp and Rajat Patidar has emerged as the frontrunner to lead the franchise from the 2025 edition. Krunal Pandya, who has proven captaincy credentials, is also an option as he always has been in the "leadership plans" of the franchise. It is learnt that the RCB management rates Krunal's leadership acumen very highly too and the all-rounder, who has been doing a stellar job as Baroda captain in the domestic circuit, continues to be part of the leadership group. Kolkata Knight Riders Announces SIX5SIX as Their Official Kit Partner for Upcoming IPL 2025 Season.

RCB have sent an invite for a "special media gathering for key announcement" on February 13 and a captaincy announcement is likely. Director of Cricket Mo Babat, Head Coach Andy Flower and some key representatives of the franchise will be in attendance. There is also a possibility of mentor and batting coach Dinesh Karthik being present as he, too, played a key role in solving the captaincy puzzle.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 12, 2025 11:38 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).