As Team India reaches Brisbane ahead of the fourth Test match against Australia they are battling with injury woes. First, it was the likes of KL Rahul and then during the match, we had several others who joined the doctor’s table. Jasprit Bumrah, Mayank Agarwal, Rishabh Pant and others who added on to the list of injuries. With this, Virender Sehwag took to social media and offered a helping hand to the players. The former cricketer took to social media and wrote, “Itne sab players injured hain , 11 na ho rahe hon toh Australia jaane ko taiyaar hoon, quarantine dekh lenge.” He also tagged the official account of the BCCI as he posted the tweet. Hanuma Vihari Ruled Out of 4th Test Against Australia, Likely To Miss England Series Due to Hamstring Injury, Says Report.

During the match, Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah suffered from an abdominal strain. Hanuma Vihari who became the hero of the third Test match along with Ravichandran Ashwin also tore his hamstring. Whereas, Ravindra Jadeja dislocated his thumb and thus will not be available for the Brisbane Test. No, let's have a look at the tweet by Sehwag below:

Itne sab players injured hain , 11 na ho rahe hon toh Australia jaane ko taiyaar hoon, quarantine dekh lenge @BCCI pic.twitter.com/WPTONwUbvj — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) January 12, 2021

The fourth Test match will begin on January 15, 2021 and with the list of injuries, the Indian team management will be dealing with a massive headache. The series is currently levelled on 1-1 and it would actually be a task for the team management to select players ahead of the fourth game.

