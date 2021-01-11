Injuries keep on piling on the Indian team during the Australia tour, as Hanuma Vihari becomes the latest member of the squad to be ruled out of the remainder of the series. Vihari played a crucial role in the 3rd Test at the SCG, stitching up an important partnership with Ravi Ashwin, rescuing India on the day and helping them to avoid defeat and fall behind in the series. Rishabh Pant, Hanuma Vihari Took Heavy Dose of Pain-Killers to Earn India Historic Draw at SCG.

According to reports, Hanuma Vihari has been ruled out for the fourth and final Test against Australia. However, in addition, the 27-year-old is likely to miss the upcoming Test series against England, which is scheduled to begin next month. The batsman suffered a hamstring tear on day 5 of the SCG Test, which has ruled him out for a few months. On Rahul Dravid's Birthday As a Fitting Tribute Team India Shows Grit and Determination to Secure a Famous Draw.

Injury Woes

Hanuma Vihari showed great determination and character on the final day at the Sydney Cricket Ground as he made sure that India didn’t lose the game. The 27-year-old along with Ravi Ashwin stitched up a 62-run partnership in 256 deliveries while dealing with a hamstring tear.

The fourth and final Test of the series is scheduled to start on January 15 with both teams entering the game tied in 1-1. Ravindra Jadeja is the other players who will be unavailable for India in that game after fracturing his thumb. Meanwhile, Mohammad Shami and Umesh Yadav were the other players who have been ruled out of the series earlier due to respective injuries.

